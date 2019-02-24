TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA) plunges -18.06% on February 23-24

It was bad day for TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA), as it declined by $-0.0016375554 or -18.06%, touching $0.0074319822. Crypto Analysts believe that TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA) is looking for the $0.00817518042 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.0124586726159833. The highest price was $0.0100352754 and lowest of $0.006508233 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0090695376. It last traded at CCEX exchange.

For a month, TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days TESLA is down -72.69% from $0.02721. It traded at $1.7 200 days ago. It has 100.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 08/12/2015. The Crypto TESLA has proof type and operates under algorithm.

A commemorative coin in memory of Nikola Tesla the great inventor. It’s an asset issued with the OMNI layer and it has 100 million units.