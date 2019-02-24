Texas Permanent School Fund Increased Its Holding in Epr Pptys (EPR) by $343,332 as Market Value Declined; Stanley Capital Management Lowered Its Moodys (MCO) Stake by $367,400

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 12.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 5,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,781 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20 million, up from 41,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 243,129 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 4.77% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 4.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.00M, down from 50,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.7. About 862,309 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – HYLAND SOFTWARE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Extends Comment Period On Proposed New Methodology For Rating Abs Backed By Production-dependent Solar Contracts; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s goes Ex-Dividend, Trades Without Payout; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Union Life’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $862 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued From 2001 To 2007; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To New Notes To Be Issued By The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited Transaction; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects The Ratings On California Health Facilities Financing Authority, Sharp Healthcare Series 1988a; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vmig 1 On Massachusetts’s Sbpa Supported Go Bonds Series 2000b; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Virginia’s $64.7m School Technology And Security Notes, Series Vi; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa Rating To Colorado Wrpda’s Drinking Water Revenue Bonds, 2018 Series A

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $2.62 million activity. 3,575 shares valued at $257,472 were sold by Peterson Mark Alan on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 4,287 shares valued at $300,647 was sold by Mater Tonya L.. BROWN PETER C sold $140,740 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Thursday, December 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 64.05 million shares or 0.96% less from 64.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 26,881 shares. Aperio Llc invested in 0.01% or 43,546 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 53,607 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 15,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited reported 3,315 shares. Liberty Mutual Asset Management has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75,882 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 23,323 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 95,983 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Polaris Cap Management Lc reported 0.14% stake.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $7.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,030 shares to 398,838 shares, valued at $59.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 94,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $819,846 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comm Bancorp reported 2,940 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 1.75M shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 5.98 million shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Alps Advsr holds 6,075 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In holds 2,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 240 were accumulated by North Star Inv Management Corporation. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,710 shares. Naples Global Advisors Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,008 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.63% stake. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co reported 6,368 shares. Ltd Ca holds 1.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 19,447 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.18% stake. Barr E S Com holds 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 6,371 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,100 shares.

