TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

As Biotechnology companies, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2404.93 150.48M -2.08 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 136.42 27.24M -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights TG Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -185% -127.1% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 393.6% -103.8%

Risk & Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.31 beta which makes it 131.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. TG Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 235.43% at a $16 average target price. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $0.5, while its potential downside is -6.56%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that TG Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.2% and 64.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. 1.59% -5.36% -55.09% -62.35% -37.94% -37.56% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -55.67% -70.37% -80.39% -83.54% -81.65% -89.16%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.