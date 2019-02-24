The Blockchain – based IQeon (IQN) fell by -6.25% on February 23-24

IQeon (IQN) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.016587 or -6.25% trading at $0.248805. According to Crypto Experts, IQeon (IQN) eyes $0.2736855 target on the road to $0.727480725339155. IQN last traded at IDEX exchange. It had high of $0.265392 and low of $0.248805 for February 23-24. The open was $0.265392. About 1,611 IQN worth $190 traded hands.

IQeon (IQN) is up 183.76% in the last 30 days from $0.08768 per coin. Its up 137.18% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1049 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago IQN traded at $0.1316. IQN has 5.49M coins mined giving it $1.37M market cap. IQeon maximum coins available are 5.49M. IQN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 16/12/2017.

IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements.

IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform.