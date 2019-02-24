The Blockchain – powered Degas Coin (DEA) raised $0.0001259619 on February 23-24

Degas Coin (DEA) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0001259619 or 37.50% trading at $0.0004618603. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Degas Coin (DEA) eyes $0.00050804633 target on the road to $0.00123937638160587. DEA last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0004618603 and low of $0.0003358984 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0003358984.

Degas Coin (DEA) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DEA traded at $0.0006914. DEA has 21.36 million coins mined giving it $9,865 market cap. maximum coins available are 105.00M. DEA uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 24/04/2017.

Degas Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.