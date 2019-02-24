The Blockchain – powered Genaro Network (GNX) dropped $-0.0013014079 on February 23-24

It was bad day for Genaro Network (GNX), as it declined by $-0.0013014079 or -6.42%, touching $0.0189753668. International Crypto Experts believe that Genaro Network (GNX) is looking for the $0.02087290348 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.0505567847624871. The highest price was $0.0206965837 and lowest of $0.018891405 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0202767747. It last traded at OKEX exchange.

For a month, Genaro Network (GNX) tokens went up 19.04% from $0.01594 for coin. For 100 days GNX is down -32.06% from $0.02793. It traded at $0.08315 200 days ago. Genaro Network (GNX) has 650.00 million coins mined with the market cap $12.33M. It has 675.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 28/09/2017. The Crypto GNX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously.

One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.

GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.