The Blockchain – powered QunQun (QUN) had 1.98% step up for a day

It was good day for QunQun (QUN), as it jumped by $8.39342E-05 or 1.98%, touching $0.0043226113. Cryptocoin Experts believe that QunQun (QUN) is looking for the $0.00475487243 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.0123513468962933. The highest price was $0.0045744139 and lowest of $0.0041547429 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0042386771. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, QunQun (QUN) tokens went up 18.27% from $0.003655 for coin. For 100 days QUN is down -27.68% from $0.005977. It traded at $0.0105 200 days ago. QunQun (QUN) has 1.50 billion coins mined with the market cap $6.48 million. It has 1.50 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/01/2018. The Crypto QUN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun’s platform.