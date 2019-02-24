The Blockchain – powered Wink (WINK) drops by -50.00% during a day

It was bad day for Wink (WINK), as it declined by $-8.40156E-05 or -50.00%, touching $8.40156E-05. Top Crypto Experts believe that Wink (WINK) is looking for the $9.241716E-05 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00014068986134439. The highest price was $0.0001680312 and lowest of $8.40156E-05 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0001680312. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Wink (WINK) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days WINK is down -49.87% from $0.0001676. It traded at $0.0003143 200 days ago. It has 80.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 26/07/2017. The Crypto WINK has PoS proof type and operates under PoS algorithm.

Wink is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that is meant to be used on the Wink Platform. The project aims to build a new, social-network business based on selfies.