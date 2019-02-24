The Crypto BeardDollars (BRDD) fell down by -23.08% for a day

BeardDollars (BRDD) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0002520558 or -23.08% trading at $0.000840186. According to Top Crypto Experts, BeardDollars (BRDD) eyes $0.0009242046 target on the road to $0.00217882486832269. BRDD last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0010922418 and low of $0.000840186 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0010922418.

BeardDollars (BRDD) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its down -20.81% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.001061 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BRDD traded at $0.0022. BeardDollars maximum coins available are 21.21M. BRDD uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 07/02/2016.

BeardDollars is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created in association with www.crossedpistols.com, a website that provides apparel and home made beard products worldwide at affordable prices. All purchases made with BRDD with result in an additional 5% discount on top of any other offers currently going.