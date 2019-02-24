The Crypto BitJob (STU) fell $-0.000246446 on February 23-24

It was bad day for BitJob (STU), as it declined by $-0.000246446 or -9.94%, touching $0.0022329. International Crypto Analysts believe that BitJob (STU) is looking for the $0.00245619 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.00477575560073788. The highest price was $0.002479346 and lowest of $0.0022329 for February 23-24. The open was $0.002479346. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, BitJob (STU) tokens went down -8.26% from $0.002434 for coin. For 100 days STU is down -73.94% from $0.008567. It traded at $0.007467 200 days ago. BitJob (STU) has 200.00 million coins mined with the market cap $446,580. It has 200.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 02/08/2017. The Crypto STU has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Decentralized platform for Short-Term Online Jobs, Powered by a Cryptographic token economy.

bitJob Student Coin: STU will be purchased or sold with Traditional (Fiat) Money And with Cryptocurrencies.

BitJob will deploy blockchain technology in the global student community. Blockchain technology has lots of potential , but BitJob understands that smart education of consumers is necessary, in order for this to happen. BitJob is promoting the education to implement decentralization, through their labor market.