The Crypto coin Robotina (ROX) had 1.06% move up on February 23-24

It was good day for Robotina (ROX), as it jumped by $0.000298566 or 1.06%, touching $0.028496466. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Robotina (ROX) is looking for the $0.0313461126 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0650731896400188. The highest price was $0.030669363 and lowest of $0.02720268 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0281979. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Robotina (ROX) tokens went up 85.52% from $0.01536 for coin. For 100 days ROX is up 8.52% from $0.02626. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Robotina (ROX) has 331.61 million coins mined with the market cap $9.45M. It has 331.61M coins in circulation. It was founded on 21/02/2018. The Crypto ROX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs.

ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem.