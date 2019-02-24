The Cryptocurrency eBoost (EBST) had 1.69% step up in 24 hours

It was good day for eBoost (EBST), as it jumped by $0.0003360528 or 1.69%, touching $0.020163168. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that eBoost (EBST) is looking for the $0.0221794848 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0352655875907552. The highest price was $0.0203311944 and lowest of $0.0197010954 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0198271152. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, eBoost (EBST) tokens went up 0.66% from $0.02003 for coin. For 100 days EBST is down -44.38% from $0.03625. It traded at $0.07416 200 days ago. eBoost (EBST) has 99.99 million coins mined with the market cap $2.02 million. It has 100.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 29/09/2016. The Crypto EBST has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment.