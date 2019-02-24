The Cryptocurrency Opacity (OPQ) declined $-0.0026528 on February 23-24

It was bad day for Opacity (OPQ), as it declined by $-0.0026528 or -7.92%, touching $0.0308388. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that Opacity (OPQ) is looking for the $0.03392268 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.0622673046416365. The highest price was $0.0334916 and lowest of $0.029844 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0334916. It last traded at Kucoin exchange.

For a month, Opacity (OPQ) tokens went down -10.77% from $0.03456 for coin. For 100 days OPQ is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 130.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/11/2018. The Crypto OPQ has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.

Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users’ file handle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.