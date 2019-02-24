The Cryptocurrency Regalcoin (REC) dropped $-0.0042777494 on February 23-24

It was bad day for Regalcoin (REC), as it declined by $-0.0042777494 or -34.37%, touching $0.0081693246. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Regalcoin (REC) is looking for the $0.00898625706 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0131427190461578. The highest price was $0.012447074 and lowest of $0.0081693246 for February 23-24. The open was $0.012447074. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Regalcoin (REC) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days REC is up 40.54% from $0.005813. It traded at $0.01936 200 days ago. Regalcoin (REC) has 7.26M coins mined with the market cap $59,329. It has 27.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 16/08/2017. The Crypto REC has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 27M supply and 5m premine.