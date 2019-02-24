The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Reaches $34.95 Yearly Low; Ceridian (CEN) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Ceridian Corp (CEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.63, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 13 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 15 cut down and sold positions in Ceridian Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 4.16 million shares, down from 4.74 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ceridian Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund for 934,220 shares. Northern Capital Management Llc owns 67,410 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 947,535 shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 71,230 shares.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The company has market cap of $. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 222,028 shares traded. Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) has declined 17.76% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500.

