The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Reaches $29.51 52-Week High; Cortina Asset Management Increased By $6.39 Million Its Tristate Capital Hldgs (TSC) Position

The stock of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) hit a new 52-week high and has $31.87 target or 8.00% above today’s $29.51 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.50 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $31.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $120.08 million more. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 48,370 shares traded. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) has risen 16.55% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.55% the S&P500.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (TSC) stake by 102.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 236,530 shares as Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (TSC)’s stock declined 24.16%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 468,320 shares with $12.93 million value, up from 231,790 last quarter. Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc now has $665.51M valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 72,686 shares traded. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 4.64% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm is based in Englewood, Colorado. It currently has negative earnings.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $301,399 activity. Demas David J also bought $10,625 worth of Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $297,673 was made by GETZ JAMES F on Tuesday, September 4. Fetterolf Brian S had bought 2,500 shares worth $59,043 on Tuesday, October 23. On Friday, February 1 the insider Seidel Richard B. bought $51,743. 8,000 shares valued at $195,800 were bought by Dolan James J. on Friday, October 26.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) stake by 24,692 shares to 213,789 valued at $5.61M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) stake by 38,205 shares and now owns 95,723 shares. Mimecast Ltd was reduced too.