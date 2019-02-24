The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Comparing side by side

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) compete against each other in the Personal Products sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Procter & Gamble Company 66.91B 3.75 10.52B 4.05 22.95 Natural Health Trends Corp. 196.41M 0.76 20.99M 3.74 5.84

Table 1 demonstrates The Procter & Gamble Company and Natural Health Trends Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Natural Health Trends Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Procter & Gamble Company. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The Procter & Gamble Company is currently more expensive than Natural Health Trends Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Procter & Gamble Company and Natural Health Trends Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Procter & Gamble Company 15.72% 18.8% 8.1% Natural Health Trends Corp. 10.69% 23.1% 13.2%

Volatility and Risk

The Procter & Gamble Company is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.39. Natural Health Trends Corp.’s 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Procter & Gamble Company is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Natural Health Trends Corp. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Natural Health Trends Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Dividends

The Procter & Gamble Company pays out a $2.84 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 2.85% dividend yield. Natural Health Trends Corp. also pays out annual dividends at $0.54 per share and at a 3.83% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Procter & Gamble Company and Natural Health Trends Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Procter & Gamble Company 0 3 6 2.67 Natural Health Trends Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The Procter & Gamble Company’s downside potential is -6.45% at a $93.78 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.5% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares and 35.1% of Natural Health Trends Corp. shares. 0.1% are The Procter & Gamble Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.85% of Natural Health Trends Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Procter & Gamble Company -1.57% 1.91% 12.93% 19.99% 3.25% 1.25% Natural Health Trends Corp. 2.25% -8.61% -11.19% -0.2% 40.37% 59.59%

For the past year The Procter & Gamble Company has weaker performance than Natural Health Trends Corp.

Summary

The Procter & Gamble Company beats on 13 of the 16 factors Natural Health Trends Corp.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand in North America, Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Europe, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Its wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements. The company's beauty products consists of anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, it offers home and car appliances. The company sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.