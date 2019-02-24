Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 7.71M -1.56 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.44M 3.37 9.46M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -173.90% -904.1% -123.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 5.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -5.19% -36.14% 31.19% 20.18% 2.08% -0.75% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.32% -33.4% -58.32% -73.61% -80.71% -78.89%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.