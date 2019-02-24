Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 49.15M 28.55 252.26M -4.72 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 853.83M 7.54 690.07M 1.18 18.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. -513.25% -505.7% -58.9% Exelixis Inc. 80.82% 55.7% 43.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.19 beta means Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 119.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Exelixis Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Exelixis Inc. are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Exelixis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The consensus price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $55, with potential upside of 117.22%. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 consensus price target and a -4.74% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.7% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 79.2% of Exelixis Inc. shares. About 3.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -2.25% 14.07% -5.2% 13.45% 4.29% -3.23% Exelixis Inc. 5.17% 23.4% 13.62% 11.66% -20.59% -29.74%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.