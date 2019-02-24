Third Point Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $7.38 Million; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lifted By $368,193 Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 29.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc acquired 17,533 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 21.82%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 76,843 shares with $1.63 million value, up from 59,310 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $14.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 12.51 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Third Point Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 1.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Third Point Llc acquired 45,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Third Point Llc holds 4.05M shares with $666.45 million value, up from 4.00 million last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $458.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18M shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 217,483 shares to 20,902 valued at $193,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) stake by 5,647 shares and now owns 6,990 shares. Ishares Tr (ACWX) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. CenturyLink had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Hold” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. SunTrust maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Citigroup. CFRA downgraded the shares of CTL in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of CTL in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold”.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $255.26 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $141,160 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, December 11. $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. Another trade for 53,164 shares valued at $1.00 million was made by Trezise Scott on Tuesday, December 4.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Is In A Value Price Range – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink down 11% on slashed dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Cut Bombshell At CenturyLink – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink +1.8% as holder goes activist on board seat, capital allocation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Wildly High Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Holt Cap Advisors Dba Holt Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,493 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 30,250 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.03% or 139,910 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.13% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 1.18M shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 36,800 shares. Usca Ria Limited Com holds 0.04% or 17,215 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas owns 3 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 55,690 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.09% or 15.68M shares. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.28 million shares. Asset holds 0.07% or 73,757 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 90,128 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.01% or 142,860 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Among 9 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 11 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 27. On Thursday, December 13 the stock rating was reinitiated by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $260 target in Wednesday, October 10 report. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 13 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, November 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How to play the U.S./China tech war – Barron’s – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: This Could Become Painful – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Group: Complex Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Isnâ€™t as Tied to Chinaâ€™s GDP as You Might Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.