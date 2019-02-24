Tiedemann Wealth Management Upped Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holding by $439,800; Apple (AAPL) Stock Declined While Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Lowered by $1.33 Million Its Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,023 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.65 million, up from 600,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 148,632 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has declined 41.39% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57M, down from 92,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Equity Residential, Proto Labs, USANA Health Sciences, TC PipeLines, LP, American States Water, and ATN International â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TC PipeLines: Takeover Candidate At 0% Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What to Watch When TransCanada Reports Q4 Results – The Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Successful Open Season on PNGTS; Records Non-Cash Charges on Bison and Tuscarora – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.6 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 42.64 million shares or 4.86% more from 40.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Everett Harris Ca has 88,341 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 4.68 million shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 21,297 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 1,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 398,157 shares. Albert D Mason Inc has invested 1.19% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Barclays Public Lc reported 235,369 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 7 shares. 37,784 are owned by Qs Invsts. Moreover, Hartford Financial Mngmt has 0.02% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 500 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 401 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 0.02% or 4,675 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 245,508 shares to 389,171 shares, valued at $57.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 28,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Western Capital Mngmt owns 8,391 shares for 8.51% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc reported 191,942 shares or 5.14% of all its holdings. Villere St Denis J Co Ltd Liability has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,631 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Invest Serv, a Florida-based fund reported 35,228 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp reported 52,000 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware stated it has 104,776 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management holds 2.77% or 163,374 shares in its portfolio. Inv House Ltd owns 6.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 266,318 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 29,269 shares. 11,868 are owned by Security Comml Bank Of So Dak. Tiedemann Ltd Liability reported 64,478 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 566,884 shares. Hendley And Co Inc accumulated 48,742 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 13,950 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154 shares to 7,739 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.