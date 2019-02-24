Timber Creek Capital Management Holds Holding in Capital One Finl Com (COF); Chieftain Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Cbs New (CBS) by $2.80 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.13 million, up from 50,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $81.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 49,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $158.16 million, down from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 3.41M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 04/05/2018 – Charlie Rose and CBS News Face Sexual-Misconduct Lawsuit; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS SAID TO BE IMMEDIATELY REJECTED: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CBS ASKED DELAWARE COURT TO BLOCK REDSTONES OVER VOTING POWER

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Capital One hires JPMorgan exec as Austin market president – Austin Business Journal” on January 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Bank Stock to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on January 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust, U.S. Bancorp cut as Baird steps to sidelines on banks – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Capital One Financial (COF) Announces Francois Locoh-Donou to Board; Current Board Member Lewis Hay III to Step Down at 2019 Annual Meeting – StreetInsider.com” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William And Com Il reported 42,850 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 88,688 shares. Da Davidson & Commerce has 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 29,228 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Advisors Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 12 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 6,044 shares stake. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.24 million shares. Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 22,022 were accumulated by Somerset Trust. Linscomb Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 4,772 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce accumulated 0.01% or 13,568 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.04% or 288,549 shares. Spinnaker invested in 0.02% or 2,526 shares. Ckw Finance Group has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $155.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond Etf by 16,053 shares to 40,631 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookmont reported 1.39% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Estabrook Cap Management has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 72,062 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 137,392 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 49,853 shares stake. Capital Incorporated Ca reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Invsts owns 23.93 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.54% or 2.56 million shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.99M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alabama-based Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al has invested 2.67% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Natl Pension Service stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBS shareholders allege $200 million in insider stock sales – L.A. Biz” on February 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – CBS Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Stock Is All About The Innovatorâ€™s Dilemma – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Hot Stocks For Goldman Sachsâ€™ New Investing Strategy – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Aren’t Cutting CBS Despite Earnings Miss (NYSE:CBS) – Benzinga” with publication date: February 15, 2019.