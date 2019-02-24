Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 17.80M 12.05 22.51M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Compugen Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Compugen Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. -126.46% -65.1% -50.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Compugen Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -10.96% 0% 0% 0% 0% -16.29% Compugen Ltd. -7.23% -8.81% -19.75% -12.65% 28.4% 28.4%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -16.29% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 28.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.