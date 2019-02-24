TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and One Madison Corporation (NYSE:OMAD) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and One Madison Corporation (NYSE:OMAD) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 20.31M 3.16 5.40M -0.02 0.00 One Madison Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has TMSR Holding Company Limited and One Madison Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited -26.59% 7.7% 4.5% One Madison Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TMSR Holding Company Limited and One Madison Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.97%. Insiders held roughly 68.74% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.26% of One Madison Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -17.78% -31.11% -54.88% -62.93% 0% -62.85% One Madison Corporation 0.62% 0.93% 1.24% 0% 0% 2.72%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while One Madison Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

TMSR Holding Company Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors One Madison Corporation.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.