Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Huttig Building Products (HBP) by $1.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Splunk (SPLK) by $321,480 as Stock Value Declined

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) by 60.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 664,459 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80M, up from 414,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huttig Building Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 23,877 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 63.62% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 13.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, down from 20,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $134.56. About 941,735 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 281.82% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $29.56M for 168.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -190.91% EPS growth.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 sales for $20.50 million activity. Carges Mark T sold $458,810 worth of stock. Shares for $1.34M were sold by STEIN LEONARD R. SULLIVAN GODFREY also sold $1.10 million worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares. Merritt Douglas had sold 11,883 shares worth $1.27M on Monday, December 10. $5.09M worth of stock was sold by St. Ledger Susan on Tuesday, September 11. Morgan Scott sold $372,151 worth of stock or 3,480 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $131.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 61,928 shares to 66,158 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 2,916 shares to 18,645 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 219,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,230 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Since December 17, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $129,438 activity. Glass Donald L bought 20,000 shares worth $50,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.55 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.89% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.