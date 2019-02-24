Tombola (TBL) fell -6.93% in less than 24 hours

It was bad day for Tombola (TBL), as it declined by $-0.000578795000000001 or -6.93%, touching $0.00777239. International Crypto Analysts believe that Tombola (TBL) is looking for the $0.008549629 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.012234969798834. The highest price was $0.008351185 and lowest of $0.00760702 for February 23-24. The open was $0.008351185. It last traded at IDAX exchange.

For a month, Tombola (TBL) tokens went up 42.67% from $0.005448 for coin. For 100 days TBL is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Tombola (TBL) has 500.00M coins mined with the market cap $3.89 million. It has 500.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 17/07/2018. The Crypto TBL has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Tombola is a blockchain-based lottery platform that enables users to buy tickets through cryptocurrencies and play with the cryptocurrencies lottery games to win prizes. The Tombola platform is a typical lottery gaming system that offers the following games: Tombola game, Black and White, Turtle Chase, Dice 3, 5/20 Speed Lotto, Original Dice and Tomchinko.

The TBL token is an Ethereum-based token used as a payment method and as a reward within the Tombola network.