Toronto Dominion Bank Has Cut Its Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stake; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Raised By $8.47 Million Its Sony (SNE) Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) stake by 78.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 1.09M shares as Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)’s stock rose 13.18%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 299,065 shares with $1.51 million value, down from 1.39 million last quarter. Hudbay Minerals Inc now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 8.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 1.24M shares traded or 66.01% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 30.79% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 13.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 141,181 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 1.19M shares with $72.11M value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. Sony Corp now has $61.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 1.19M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 22/05/2018 – Sony in $2.3 bln deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher; 22/05/2018 – The Wrap: Sony Announces Lord and Miller Animated Comedy `The Mitchells Vs the Machines’; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Pretax Pft Y699.05B Vs Pft Y251.62B; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Net Y490.79B Vs Net Y73.29B; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EMI deal makes Sony world’s biggest music publisher; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 03/04/2018 – Sony Music’s Spotify Stake Worth at Least $1.63 Billion; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 11/05/2018 – Mobile Game Publisher, GameMine, Announces International Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 1,741 shares to 28,884 valued at $12.99M in 2018Q3. It also upped American International Group I (NYSE:AIG) stake by 12,875 shares and now owns 612,024 shares. Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hudbay Minerals had 7 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 13.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 41,425 shares to 732,218 valued at $43.36 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 16,200 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sony (NYSE:SNE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sony had 3 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 10 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SNE in report on Friday, November 30 to “Buy” rating.

