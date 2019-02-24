Total System Services (TSS) Shareholder Renaissance Group Decreased Stake; Corning (GLW) Holder F&V Capital Management Lowered Position by $4.27 Million

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 12,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,716 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.78 million, down from 405,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $93.79. About 915,120 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 121,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08 million, down from 293,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 2.53 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $7.86 million activity. $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III on Friday, February 8. 8,632 shares were sold by Watson Patricia A, worth $787,471 on Friday, February 8. Shares for $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M. $4.36 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WOODS M TROY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold TSS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 136.26 million shares or 1.02% more from 134.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 3,334 shares. Optimum Investment holds 0.08% or 3,031 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 112,091 shares. Guardian LP holds 0.01% or 5,509 shares. Invesco holds 0.05% or 1.51 million shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 6,313 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 4,120 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 62 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 22,083 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.56% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 140,203 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division holds 24,660 shares. 382,609 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 29,431 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valeo Sa Adr (VLEEY) by 25,296 shares to 556,917 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Sa (AXAHY) by 61,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $12.35 million activity. $1.11 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares were sold by McRae Lawrence D. Another trade for 12,577 shares valued at $395,851 was made by STEVERSON LEWIS A on Monday, November 26. The insider WEEKS WENDELL P sold $7.54 million. RIEMAN DEBORAH also sold $143,071 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares. Shares for $609,626 were sold by Musser Eric S on Monday, August 27. Pambianchi Christine M also sold $334,174 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares.

