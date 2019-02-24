Transcanada (TRP) Stake Has Boosted by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd; Store Capital (STOR) Holding Maintained by Ami Investment Management Inc

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 11,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 142,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95 million, up from 130,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 2.04M shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,950 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.83M, up from 604,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 2.67M shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 189.28 million shares or 3.68% more from 182.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Investment Management reported 1.19M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 353,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 18,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability reported 1.97% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Paragon Cap Management accumulated 11,609 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America reported 236,679 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement has 326,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 0.09% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 86,444 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management reported 480 shares. Three Peaks Capital Lc reported 81,251 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 122,485 shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $192.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,213 shares to 62,128 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Bldg Prods (NYSE:CBPX) by 61,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,109 shares, and cut its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH).

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $488.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 7,095 shares to 197,350 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.