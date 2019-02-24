TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 176.35M 0.85 17.42M -0.24 0.00 Southwestern Energy Company 3.50B 0.69 496.00M 0.92 4.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation -9.88% -8.6% -5.4% Southwestern Energy Company 14.17% 22.9% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Southwestern Energy Company on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransGlobe Energy Corporation are 2.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Southwestern Energy Company.

Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.04 per share which is subject to 1.72% dividend yield. Southwestern Energy Company does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Southwestern Energy Company is $5.88, which is potential 38.68% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Southwestern Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation -16.2% -24.9% -48.43% -23.63% 33.09% 25.78% Southwestern Energy Company -12.45% -27.37% -13.52% -17.58% -23.69% -24.37%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bullish trend while Southwestern Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Southwestern Energy Company beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.