Tredegar Corporation (TG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Rubber & Plastics company, Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Tredegar Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.29% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tredegar Corporation has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 12.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tredegar Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tredegar Corporation -1.85% -5.50% -2.60% Industry Average 5.84% 22.83% 6.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Tredegar Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tredegar Corporation 19.24M 1.04B 0.00 Industry Average 155.95M 2.67B 10.33

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Tredegar Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tredegar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.50 2.31

The rivals have a potential upside of 140.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tredegar Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tredegar Corporation -2.4% -20.49% -24.2% -33.36% -13.97% -15.31% Industry Average 11.39% 12.85% 3.52% 13.93% 9.92% 8.96%

For the past year Tredegar Corporation had bearish trend while Tredegar Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Tredegar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Tredegar Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Tredegar Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tredegar Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Tredegar Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tredegar Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.33 which is 33.20% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Tredegar Corporation pay is $0.44 per share with a dividend yield of 2.48%. On the other side Tredegar Corporation’s peers have dividend yield of 2.50%.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Tredegar Corporation’s competitors beat Tredegar Corporation.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; breathable, embossed, and elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex, FabriFlex, FlexAire, and FlexFeel brands; and absorbent transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands. This segment also provides thin-gauge films for bathroom tissue and paper towels; polypropylene films for industrial applications, such as tape and automotive protection; single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel displays used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, and ForceField PEARL brands; and specialty films and film-based products for use in light-emitting diode and fluorescent lighting markets. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Terphane and Sealphane brands. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. Tredegar Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.