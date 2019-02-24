Tributary Capital Management Has Increased Benchmark Electronic (BHE) Stake by $756,631 as Stock Declined; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Valuation Declined, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Holding

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronic (BHE) by 7.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 32,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.74M, up from 426,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 266,855 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 24.45% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 10.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 2,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.94M, up from 21,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 1.68M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $900.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 11,674 shares to 3,321 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 61,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,768 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture: A Perfect Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The JM Smucker, West Pharmaceutical Services, Franklin Electric Co., Accenture, LiveXLive Media, and Otter Tail â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Names Athina Kanioura as Chief Analytics Officer and Global Lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Partners with and Invests in Splice Machine to Help Bring Operational Artificial Intelligence to Critical Business Applications – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workday +5% on reported Accenture HR deal (update) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

More recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Global tech manufacturer opens new Tempe headquarters, with room to grow – Phoenix Business Journal” on February 10, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Activist investor seeks to add directors to Benchmark Electronics board – Phoenix Business Journal” on February 06, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

