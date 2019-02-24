Trillium Asset Management Boosted Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake by $730,423; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $23.37 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 26.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 68,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 190,028 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.70M, down from 258,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $9.08 during the last trading session, reaching $374.06. About 304,734 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 29.65% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 7.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 114,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.18M, up from 106,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 701,748 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LogMeIn Communications & Collaboration Products Once Again Named a Leader in Aragon Research’s Web & Video Conferencing Globe – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Cautious On LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM): ‘The Stock Will Likely Remain A ‘Show Me’ Story’ – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 02/15: (TLND) (CBAY) (NVDA) Higher; (AKAO) (TRUE) (LOGM) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMein (LOGM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6,088 shares to 51,399 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 16,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,405 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas owns 49,659 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,224 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cwm Limited Liability owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 4 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 14,200 shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks holds 0.14% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 95,453 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 4,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 80,721 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 200 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc has 1.5% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 90,664 shares. Citadel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 620,438 shares. Brown Advisory reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, LBTYA – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mercadolibre (MELI) Incurs Q3 Loss, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Technology Titans Reshaping Retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 31 investors sold MELI shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 49 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 0.10% more from 40.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 90,464 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 242,710 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 7,739 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.21% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. 6,538 were reported by Eqis Capital Mngmt. Etrade Mngmt Ltd holds 656 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,533 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 400 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp has invested 0.97% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Adirondack Trust reported 3 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 12,445 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp accumulated 221,927 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $47.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 486,498 shares to 802,820 shares, valued at $35.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 2.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.2 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% EPS growth.