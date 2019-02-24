TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Value Line Fund (VALU) Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report $0.35 EPS on March, 11.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. TPVG’s profit would be $8.65 million giving it 9.69 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s analysts see -23.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 461,818 shares traded or 149.62% up from the average. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has declined 7.67% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23

Value Line Fund Inc (VALU) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.09, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 12 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 12 sold and trimmed equity positions in Value Line Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 761,444 shares, down from 772,139 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Value Line Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 4,169 shares traded or 16.68% up from the average. Value Line, Inc. (VALU) has risen 43.68% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VALU News: 20/04/2018 – Value Line Boosts Dividen; 23/04/2018 – DJ Value Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VALU); 20/04/2018 – Value Line, Inc. Announces a 5.56% Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.19 Per Common Share; 14/03/2018 Value Line 3Q EPS 93c; 20/04/2018 – Value Line Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $192.72 million. The Company’s investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds , options, and convertible securities. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. The firm offers comprehensive research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, The Value Line Small & Mid-Cap 300, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

More notable recent Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 1/30/2019 – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jeff Auxier Establishes 4 New Holdings in 4th Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NVIDIA a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – Yahoo Finance” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Value Line, Inc. (VALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Value Line: Growing Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2018.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Value Line, Inc. for 16,560 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 33,089 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 53,782 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 91 shares.