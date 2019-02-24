Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Upped Its Stake by $78.25 Million as Valuation Declined; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Declined, Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 16.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 39.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 274.68M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $582.33 million, up from 235.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 13.02 million shares traded or 149.12% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 42.00% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 2.3% Position in Turquoise Hill; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 18,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,597 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.69 million, down from 130,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.10 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 664,919 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 57,165 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability reported 24,995 shares. 138 were reported by Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Co. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 2,940 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Management Com has invested 0.41% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma has 1.56M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Carderock Capital Mngmt holds 21,236 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,938 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Management Inc accumulated 5,975 shares. Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 1,608 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited owns 2,020 shares. General Amer Investors Inc holds 140,000 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $20.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,259 shares to 132,222 shares, valued at $264.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 5,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 97,201 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $65.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 154,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

