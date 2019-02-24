Tygh Capital Management Cut Its Patterson Uti Energy Com (PTEN) Stake; Cushing Mlp & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) Shorts Lowered By 26.63%

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Patterson Uti Energy Com (PTEN) stake by 33.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 95,232 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Com (PTEN)’s stock declined 22.31%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 187,067 shares with $3.20M value, down from 282,299 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Com now has $2.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 2.72M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors

Cushing Mlp & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) had a decrease of 26.63% in short interest. SRV’s SI was 51,800 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 26.63% from 70,600 shares previously. With 23,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Cushing Mlp & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)’s short sellers to cover SRV’s short positions. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 18,506 shares traded. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) has declined 13.71% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Distribution and Continuation of Management Fee Waiver – PRNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund declares $0.0903 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Spinoff Roundup: Honeywell, ServiceMaster, VF Corp. – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The company has market cap of $. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2019: PTEN,RRC,NGL,GPRE – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2019: NGL, EGY, PTEN, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy cos. report upward trend in headcounts – Houston Business Journal” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Idexx Labs And More – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PTEN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 1.11% less from 201.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services owns 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 12,842 shares. Tygh Management invested in 187,067 shares. Franklin Resources owns 867,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 21,607 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 15,089 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 35,459 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment has 664,203 shares. Intll Gp reported 447,243 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.11% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 142,049 are held by Aperio Limited Liability Corporation. Van Eck Assocs holds 8.88 million shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 25,595 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.03% or 3.96M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 29,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 38,860 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 53,786 shares to 106,053 valued at $10.63M in 2018Q3. It also upped Delek Us Holdings Inc stake by 33,057 shares and now owns 207,107 shares. Forescout Technologies Inc was raised too.