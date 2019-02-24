Tygh Capital Management Upped Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Position By $2.17 Million; Ppl (PPL) SI Increased By 1.24%

Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) had an increase of 1.24% in short interest. PPL’s SI was 47.45M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 1.24% from 46.87 million shares previously. With 5.11M avg volume, 9 days are for Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s short sellers to cover PPL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 3.08M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) stake by 60.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc acquired 309,370 shares as Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)’s stock declined 15.87%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 818,758 shares with $6.55M value, up from 509,388 last quarter. Lattice Semiconductor Corp now has $1.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 3.37 million shares traded or 89.61% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 14.99% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 11/04/2018 – 3MF Consortium Releases First Standardized 3D Beam Lattice Extension; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Management Cease Trading Order is Revoked; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL LP REGARDING CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PPL Corporation shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.81 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PPL had 5 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, January 14. Wells Fargo maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $33 target. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Thursday, February 7.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 26,998 shares to 39,957 valued at $8.16M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 100,699 shares and now owns 45,377 shares. Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.41, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 102.74 million shares or 5.63% more from 97.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.