United Asset Strategies Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Last Week TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Coverage

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 67.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc acquired 26,321 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 65,071 shares with $3.96 million value, up from 38,750 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $61.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 5.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT

Among 5 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Treehouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, December 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Susquehanna. See TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $69

12/12/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $45 New Target: $50 Maintain

12/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45 New Target: $50 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $50 New Target: $48 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $55 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45 New Target: $46 Maintain

Among 8 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 10 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, December 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, December 11. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, November 26 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was bought by MARKS MICHAEL E on Thursday, September 6. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $3.40 million was made by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24. $375,500 worth of stock was bought by Schorn Patrick on Thursday, December 20. 15,000 shares were sold by Le Peuch Olivier, worth $660,000 on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 78,031 are owned by Markston Interest Ltd Company. Field And Main Commercial Bank owns 8,673 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank Trust Com invested in 0.22% or 4,254 shares. Seatown Pte accumulated 150,000 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% or 11,663 shares. 71,058 are owned by Btc Cap Management. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.8% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca has 209,453 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J owns 18,424 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 245,740 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 302,993 shares. Community Tru And Inv Company stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Maple Incorporated owns 65,055 shares. Eastern Bancorporation invested in 33,666 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.17 million shares or 4.15% more from 56.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Utah Retirement Sys, Utah-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 93,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 1,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 0.11% or 303,245 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 37,049 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 154,939 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 70,694 shares. 66 were reported by Cls. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,616 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 107,627 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 22,525 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. American Gru Incorporated Inc reported 0.02% stake.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 746,588 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 4.02% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.