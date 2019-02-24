Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Reinhart Partners Has Cut Position; Utah Retirement Systems Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.78 million, up from 440,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – Blockchain, the decentralized record-keeping system, could help tackle some of Facebook’s most bothersome problems, like identity verification or advertising sales; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a House panel on April 11; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Senate advances bill to penalize websites for sex trafficking; 22/03/2018 – Israel Opens Probe Into Facebook on Possible Privacy Breach; 06/03/2018 – Change of tune Facebook takes […]; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 22/03/2018 – During an interview with Recode, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his concern about having too much of his own personal ideology influencing Facebook’s rules and regulations; 27/03/2018 – TheStarPhoenix.com: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bet on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 1,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 830 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $221,000, down from 2,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $267.11. About 3.19 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridges Inv holds 39,384 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dakota Wealth Management owns 6,977 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 48,622 shares. Highbridge Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,982 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors invested 0.49% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 196,598 are held by Comerica Fincl Bank. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.93 million shares. Motco stated it has 594 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 43,829 shares. 2.55M were reported by Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Kingfisher Lc reported 1,149 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Llc, California-based fund reported 50,801 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $31.69 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.65M was sold by BURKE RICHARD T. Shares for $44,796 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Friday, November 9. WILENSKY GAIL R also sold $1.51 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, September 12. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of stock or 5,000 shares. HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, September 13.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 93,258 shares to 364,483 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) by 11,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 45 selling transactions for $202.56 million activity. Shares for $671,777 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $871,068. On Monday, October 1 the insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold $509,438. Zuckerberg Mark sold $72.06M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, August 30. Shares for $7.27M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, December 27. Schroepfer Michael Todd had sold 38,164 shares worth $5.45 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 30,376 shares. Decatur Capital holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 68,073 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 0.88% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 25,061 shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 8,997 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,756 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 1.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5.80 million shares. Johnson Fincl has 22,355 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Mngmt Lc invested in 21,112 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 42,259 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Lbmc Ltd Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,481 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,107 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,788 shares. Cypress Capital Group owns 2,281 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,100 shares to 137,622 shares, valued at $22.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,125 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).