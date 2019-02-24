Unitil (UTL) Reaches $54.50 High on Feb, 24; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake By $608,400

The stock of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $57.23 target or 5.00% above today’s $54.50 share price. This indicates more upside for the $810.86 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $57.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $40.54 million more. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 31,422 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 2.22% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 41.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 2,600 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 8,890 shares with $2.09 million value, up from 6,290 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $95.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $216.29. About 1.54M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $15.03 million activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W sold $707,430 worth of stock. JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, October 29. 2,049 shares valued at $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22. The insider DECKER SUSAN L sold $332,108. GALANTI RICHARD A had sold 4,163 shares worth $945,940. Shares for $5.22M were sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E. Vachris Roland Michael sold $1.49M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, October 15.

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 12 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $250 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, September 10. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 10 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, October 5.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 35,840 shares to 21,460 valued at $599,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 3,511 shares and now owns 13,779 shares. Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) was reduced too.

