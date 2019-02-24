Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 8.05M 15.79 32.65M -1.54 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 228.27M 0.49 69.68M -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. -405.59% -383.1% -45% Fortress Biotech Inc. -30.53% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33.98% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -19.13% -27.15% -54.22% -57.01% 0% -49.77% Fortress Biotech Inc. -5.5% 3.75% -9.29% -24.55% 0% -27.03%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.