Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy Inc. 23.51M 5.04 2.77M 0.02 36.72 Arch Coal Inc. 2.41B 0.67 312.58M -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ur-Energy Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ur-Energy Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy Inc. 11.78% 6% 2.9% Arch Coal Inc. 12.97% 45.9% 15.6%

Liquidity

Ur-Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arch Coal Inc. are 2.6 and 2.1 respectively. Arch Coal Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ur-Energy Inc.

Dividends

Meanhile, Arch Coal Inc.’s yearly dividend is $1.6 per share and 1.74% dividend yield. Ur-Energy Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Arch Coal Inc. shares. About 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.18% are Arch Coal Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ur-Energy Inc. -8.21% -10.56% -10.56% -5.95% 4.12% 2.05% Arch Coal Inc. 5.66% -9.86% -4.74% 0.9% 0.87% -7.83%

For the past year Ur-Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Arch Coal Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Ur-Energy Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.