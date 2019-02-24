US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) Reaches $61.76 After 6.00% Down Move; Pnm Resources (holding CO (PNM) SI Increased By 36.67%

Pnm Resources Inc (holding CO (NYSE:PNM) had an increase of 36.67% in short interest. PNM’s SI was 1.36 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 36.67% from 992,900 shares previously. With 552,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Pnm Resources Inc (holding CO (NYSE:PNM)’s short sellers to cover PNM’s short positions. The SI to Pnm Resources Inc (holding CO’s float is 1.72%. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 309,167 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has declined 1.70% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 09/04/2018 – PNM Resources to Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings on April 27; 19/03/2018 – PNM SEES REAFFIRMING FORECASTS FOR ’18, ’19 IN INVESTORS MTGS; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM COMPANY’S 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER DILUTED SHARE

The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.78% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 262,970 shares traded or 147.70% up from the average. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has risen 23.87% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Rev $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLNThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.36 billion company. It was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $58.05 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ECOL worth $81.66M less.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.74 million activity. $227,850 worth of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) shares were sold by Bell Simon G. Dorton Katina sold $74,550 worth of stock. The insider ROMANO STEPHEN A sold $847,392. On Monday, August 27 the insider WELLING STEVEN D sold $692,109. $438,480 worth of stock was sold by Feeler Jeffrey R on Wednesday, September 5.

Among 2 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. US Ecology had 4 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Sell” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Friday, September 7 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) rating on Tuesday, November 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $74 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.47, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold US Ecology, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 0.39% more from 18.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers reported 51 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,268 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 764,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 21,399 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company owns 418 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Fenimore Asset Management has 438,082 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Qs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 6,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability Com reported 636 shares. Profund Llc accumulated 3,412 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Limited Liability Company reported 3,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 20.41 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It has a 41.3 P/E ratio. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold PNM Resources, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 2.29% less from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 262 shares. 117,380 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has 1.72 million shares. 121,821 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 408,447 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of America De. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 181,909 shares. South Dakota Council owns 0.02% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 25,600 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 2,767 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 25,825 are held by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 883,525 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com owns 7,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,537 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 31,575 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.