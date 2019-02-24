Uxin Limited (UXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Uxin Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.70
|0.00
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|11.45B
|0.23
|128.00M
|-19.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Uxin Limited and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Uxin Limited
|0.00%
|113.3%
|-51.4%
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|-1.12%
|-8.2%
|-0.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Uxin Limited and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 96.9% respectively. Competitively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Uxin Limited
|62.92%
|-9.31%
|0.56%
|0%
|0%
|-44.57%
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|-0.69%
|-3.81%
|-8.75%
|-8.69%
|-5.69%
|-6.11%
For the past year Uxin Limited was more bearish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Uxin Limited beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.