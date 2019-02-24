Uxin Limited (UXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.70 0.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 11.45B 0.23 128.00M -19.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Uxin Limited and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin Limited 0.00% 113.3% -51.4% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -1.12% -8.2% -0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Uxin Limited and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 96.9% respectively. Competitively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uxin Limited 62.92% -9.31% 0.56% 0% 0% -44.57% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -0.69% -3.81% -8.75% -8.69% -5.69% -6.11%

For the past year Uxin Limited was more bearish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Uxin Limited beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.