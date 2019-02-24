Vale S.A. (VALE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Since Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.77 16.64 Arch Coal Inc. 2.41B 0.67 312.58M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vale S.A. and Arch Coal Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.9% 4.1% Arch Coal Inc. 12.97% 45.9% 15.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vale S.A. are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Arch Coal Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Arch Coal Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vale S.A.

Dividends

Vale S.A. pays out its dividends annually at $0.24 per share and 1.99% dividend yield. On the other side, $1.6 per share with a dividend yield of 1.74% for Arch Coal Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vale S.A. and Arch Coal Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale S.A. 1 8 0 2.89 Arch Coal Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Vale S.A. is $13.32, with potential upside of 6.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vale S.A. and Arch Coal Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 38.5% of Vale S.A.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.18% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vale S.A. -6.13% -16.06% -0.85% -3.9% 25.19% 8.79% Arch Coal Inc. 5.66% -9.86% -4.74% 0.9% 0.87% -7.83%

For the past year Vale S.A. has 8.79% stronger performance while Arch Coal Inc. has -7.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Vale S.A. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.