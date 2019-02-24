Van Eck Associates Has Trimmed Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $53.42 Million; Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose While Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Its Holding

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 0.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 59 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 23,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93B, down from 24,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 18.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $242.48 million, down from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 6.21M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 23,301 shares to 262,035 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $1.15 million activity. Brown James S had sold 15,989 shares worth $648,034. The insider Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $289.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) by 372 shares to 44,493 shares, valued at $983.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. Shares for $1.13M were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.