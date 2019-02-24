Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 193.12M 5.65 25.21M 0.24 119.96 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 28.99M 2.27 17.69M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.05% 5.9% 4.6% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -61.02% -19% -15.2%

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.01 beta and it is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 93.13% and an $40.17 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $5.33, which is potential 47.24% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.85% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.5% 40.2% 57.1% 58.4% 106.26% 88.62% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -4.93% -9.26% 43.49% 35.6% 60.26% 71.39%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 13 of the 13 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.