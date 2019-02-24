Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units (VEACU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) Comparing side by side

Both Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:VEACU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units N/A 0.00 4.78M 0.07 153.73 DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.32% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units -1.9% -2.83% 0.29% 1.28% 0% 1.08% DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.2% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units has 1.08% stronger performance while DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units has -0.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units on 5 of the 5 factors.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.