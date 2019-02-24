Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Contrasting side by side

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 CONSOL Energy Inc. 1.52B 0.67 152.98M 5.04 6.38

Table 1 demonstrates Vedanta Limited and CONSOL Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vedanta Limited and CONSOL Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% CONSOL Energy Inc. 10.06% 30.4% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vedanta Limited are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. CONSOL Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vedanta Limited.

Dividends

Vedanta Limited pays out an annual dividend of $0.25 per share while its dividend yield is 2.69%. CONSOL Energy Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vedanta Limited and CONSOL Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta Limited 1 0 0 1.00 CONSOL Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Vedanta Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.4% of CONSOL Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.67% of Vedanta Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are CONSOL Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited -6.64% -15.02% -14.81% -28.65% -41.58% -50.02% CONSOL Energy Inc. -6.43% -20.2% -30.06% -26.61% 34.8% -18.63%

For the past year Vedanta Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Vedanta Limited.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.