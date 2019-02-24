Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lowered Its Position by $748,494; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Market Valuation Declined, Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Increased by $2.05 Million Its Holding

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 72.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 9,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,984 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.89 million, up from 12,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 89.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 13,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,593 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87,000, down from 15,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 1.18M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 1.98% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,461 shares to 17,613 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (NYSE:BPT) by 10,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: Should You Buy This 4.9%-Yielding Healthcare REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas reports research & innovation development pipeline of over $1.5B – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ventas Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Lean, Mean, Income Machine: Volume 6 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks on the Move – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VTR shares while 187 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 288.68 million shares or 0.58% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Limited has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 21,779 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.06% or 403,607 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 8,414 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel invested 0.42% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Macroview Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 610 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.02% or 629 shares. Natixis has invested 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 112,427 were reported by Fincl Counselors Incorporated. Guggenheim reported 326,085 shares stake. Investec Asset Management Ltd stated it has 17,900 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 14,020 shares. Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.01% or 19,189 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.08% or 65,047 shares in its portfolio. Garde Cap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $8.44 million activity. RINEY T RICHARD had sold 15,676 shares worth $1.02 million. $4.36 million worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by CAFARO DEBRA A. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by Probst Robert F.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moore LP holds 175,000 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 302,600 shares. Moreover, Thompson Davis And has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 880 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 4,349 shares. 6,300 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca). Atria Invs Lc stated it has 35,011 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Benin Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Advisory has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 89,156 shares. 865 were reported by First Personal Financial Svcs. Greenwood Cap accumulated 34,637 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Vgi Prns Pty Ltd reported 546,558 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 281,262 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,024 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.52 million activity. Haythornthwaite Richard also sold $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, December 17. The insider McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold 20,269 shares worth $4.04 million.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JANA Partners Enters Centene (CNC), Mastercard (MA), Salesforce (CRM); Raises Microsoft (MSFT), Lowers Apple (AAPL) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard +4% on strong Q4, GDV increases 14% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should Mastercard Be Bought Here? – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Strong Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts: Put Your Chips On Mastercard (NYSE:MA) – Benzinga” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $548.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 290 shares to 5,602 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stora Enso Corp Spon Adr Rep R (SEOAY) by 224,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,809 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr Foreign Mon S.